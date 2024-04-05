Usman Khan banned for five years by ECB

DUBAI: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) banned right-handed batter Usman Khan from participating in the board’s sanctioned tournaments as well as local events under the aegis of councils or academies in the United Arab Emirates for five years, ARY News reported.

“Batter Usman Khan has been found to have breached his obligations owed to the ECB. After a detailed investigation, Usman Khan was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects,” a press statement issued by the ECB read.

Usman Khan is among 29-member of Pakistan team, currently training at Army School of Physical Training in Kakul.

The ECB maintained that it was evident that Usman Khan no longer wants to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do.

“Usman participated in the ECB sanctioned International League T20 Season 2 earlier this year in the UAE Category as a local player. The ECB also entered into an employment contract with him for a period of one year. This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil his eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in international cricket,” the statement read.

Usman Khan, who played the previous two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as an overseas player, impressed with his consistent batting exploits and was thus approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider representing his homeland.

He was subsequently named among the 29 players participating in the ongoing physical fitness camp, being held in collaboration with the Pakistan Army at Kakul, Abbottabad.