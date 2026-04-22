Usman Khan creates PSL history with record ton

Hyderabad Kingsmen batter Usman Khan on Wednesday etched his name into history books after scoring a sublime century against Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash.

The right-hander reached his century on the final ball of the 16th over.

With this knock, Usman now holds the record for the most centuries in PSL history. achieving the milestone in just his 34th match. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 101 off 47.

Most Centuries in PSL

Usman Khan — Matches: 34 | Centuries: 4

Kamran Akmal — Matches: 75 | Centuries: 3

Rilee Rossouw — Matches: 103 | Centuries: 3

Fakhar Zaman — Matches: 103 | Centuries: 3

Babar Azam — Matches: 108 | Centuries: 3

He also reached his half-century off just 20 balls, marking the second-fastest fifty in the tournament’s history.

Coming into the fixture, the wicket-keeper batter had scored 149 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.28

Earlier, Steve Smith’s century propelled Multan Sultans to a commanding total. The right-hander top-scored with 106 from 50 balls, striking six maximums and 12 fours.

For Kingsmen, Hassan Khan remained the pick of the bowlers, picking up one wicket while giving away only 28