Usman lifts Kingsmen to fighting total against United

Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan struck a crucial unbeaten half-century to guide Hyderabad Kingsmen to a competitive total against Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Put in to bat in this high-stakes PSL 11 playoff clash, Hyderabad Kingsmen posted 186/5 in their 20 overs, recovering from an early collapse through a match-defining fifth-wicket partnership between Usman Khan and Kusal Perera.

The Kingsmen endured a shaky start to their innings when Richard Gleeson dismissed opener Maaz Sadaqat for a four-ball duck in the opening over, leaving them at 1/1.

Saim Ayub and captain Marnus Labuschagne then steadied the innings with a cautious 70-run stand for the second wicket. Ayub scored 38 off 27 balls, hitting seven fours, before falling to Chris Green in the 10th over.

Labuschagne, who made 40 off 32 deliveries with four boundaries and a six, briefly rebuilt alongside Glenn Maxwell, but Islamabad United struck back strongly in the 12th over. Imad Wasim removed both Maxwell (3) and Labuschagne in quick succession, reducing the Kingsmen to 85/4 and putting the brakes on their progress.

With momentum slipping, Usman Khan and Sri Lankan batter Kusal Perera orchestrated a dramatic turnaround. The pair added an unbroken 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket, lifting Hyderabad Kingsmen to a formidable total in this Pakistan Super League 2025 Eliminator.

Usman Khan led the charge with a fluent 61 not out off just 30 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries, while Perera provided strong support with 37 off 21 balls, including four fours and two sixes. Their counter-attacking stand ensured the Kingsmen finished strongly after a mid-innings wobble.

For Islamabad United, Imad Wasim was the standout bowler, returning economical figures of 2/16 in his two overs. Gleeson, Faheem Ashraf and Chris Green claimed one wicket each but were unable to prevent the late surge.

The total sets up a competitive contest as Hyderabad Kingsmen look to secure a place in the PSL 11 final, while Islamabad United face a challenging chase in this knockout encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.