Usman Mukhtar dedicates heartfelt note to wife on 3rd wedding anniversary

Popular film and TV actor Usman Mukhtar penned a heartfelt note for his wife Zunaira Inam, as the two celebrated three years of their marriage.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Usman Mukhtar shared a bunch of pictures with his wife Zunaira Imam Khan, along with a loving note, on their third wedding anniversary.

“Three years ago, I married my best friend, who also happens to be my full-time reality check and part-time stand-up comedian, though I’m usually the punchline,” wrote the ‘Umro Ayyar’ star.

“Somehow, you manage to make love feel like both a rom-com and a roast session and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. You keep me laughing, humble & grounded,” he added. “Thank you for making life better and funnier. Here’s to more years of love, laughter & Happiness. I love you so so so much Zunaira Inam!!!! Happy Third Anniversary!!!”

Thousands of his followers including the showbiz fraternity liked his social media post and turned to the comments section to extend their anniversary wishes to the couple.

It is pertinent to mention that Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam Khan solemnized their nikah in April 2021, while their wedding festivities took place later in the same year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Usman Mukhtar garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Captain Daniyal Safeer in the mega-buster drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’. Apart from his stellar TV performances, the actor has also wowed audiences in films like ‘Janaan’, ‘Parchi’ and very recently ‘Umro Ayyar- A New Beginning’.