Usman Mukhtar refuses to work with Kubra Khan

Despite being one of his ‘good friends’, popular film and TV actor Usman Mukhtar says he does not want to work with showbiz A-lister Kubra Khan.

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s Eid special transmission, actor Usman Mukhtar was asked to name one female actor in the industry whom he would never want to work with, to which the ‘Janaan’ actor immediately replied, “Kubra [Khan].”

Without a break, Mukhtar continued to offer an explanation for his response saying, “Because she trolls me on the set.”

“I’ve worked with her in the past and she often plays pranks on me,” he added.

Further recalling an incident, where he was tricked by Khan in a virtual reality, Mukhtar shared, “There was this one incident where she tricked me with a VR headset, Oculus, that she brought on set. She made me wear it and tricked me into believing I was high up, standing on a wooden plank on the edge of a building.”

“I have a very serious phobia of heights, and she pushed me. I thought I was actually falling from a great height. And while I was experiencing that distress, she filmed my entire reaction and posted it on my birthday,” divulged the actor.

Pertinent to note here that Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan shared the screen space in ARY Digital’s blockbuster drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, featuring an ensemble cast.

