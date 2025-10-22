Usman Mukhtar shares personal reasons for limiting professional projects

Pakistani actor and director Usman Mukhtar, amidst a flourishing acting career, is placing family above all else, making thoughtful choices that reflect his personnel commitments.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, the actor revealed a deeply personal reason for limiting his professional engagements to projects based in Islamabad. When a follower inquired about his choice to avoid work somewhere else, Mukhtar further explained that he primarily stays close to home to take care of his mother who suffers from dementia.

He said in his Instagram story, “Because my mother lives here, and she has dementia. She’s bedridden and needs constant supervision. Since dramas often take several months to shoot, I don’t think it’s wise for me to be away from her for that long”.

Known for his acclaimed performances in dramas , Mukhtar has built a reputation as one of Pakistan’s most nuanced actors. Despite opportunities in major production hubs like Karachi and Lahore, he has consciously chosen to remain in Islamabad to prioritize his family responsibilities.

Mukhtar frequently shares glimpses of his close relationship with his mother on social media, posting heartfelt messages and photos on occasions like her birthday, Mother’s Day and Eid. His followers admire this side of him.

While fans may wish to see him more frequently on screen, Mukhtar’s commitment to his mother’s care continues to earn him widespread respect and support.