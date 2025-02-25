Usman Mukhtar, wife blessed with a baby girl

Popular film and TV actor Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira Inam have welcomed their first child together, he announced with the first glimpse of their baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira Inam, who have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the ‘Umro Ayyar’ star announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

With the first pictures of their newborn girl, Mukhtar wrote on the social platform, “Alhamdulillah with immense pleasure, gratitude, and happiness we announce the birth of our daughter, Siera Inam Mukhtar.”

Siera is a Pashto name, which means ‘shade of a tree’, the actor revealed and shared that it ‘perfectly captures the comfort and protection’ she brings to their lives.

“In just her first few days with us, she has filled our lives with infinite joy and effortlessly wrapped us around her tiny little fingers. We are profoundly grateful for this beautiful blessing and request that everyone keep our growing family in their thoughts and prayers,” he concluded.