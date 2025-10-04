Usman Nurmagomedov beat Paul Hughes in rematch

Usman Nurmagomedov moved to 20-0 following a unanimous decision win in his rematch with Irishman Paul Hughes for the PFL lightweight championship.

The Russian won the bout, as the judges saw it 50-45, 49-46 and 48-47.

A respectful ending between Usman Nurmagomedov & Paul Hughes. WHAT A FIGHT!

Immediately after the decision was read in the cage, Usman was far from humble in his victory. He joked in the cage that this bout was not nearly as close as the first one.

As soon as the bell rang in the final round, Usman gave Paul Hughes his props, but in general appeared relieved to have gotten away with yet another result.

Asked by Bloody Elbow if he felt the fight warranted a scorecard as wide as 50-45, he replied: “Brother, I think that was 50-44, just my opinion.”

Khabib has always believed in Usman Nurmagomedov. What a night in Dubai!

Earlier, Nurmagomedov was cast as a lucky winner at the same venue.

The takedowns were crucial moments of success for Nurmagomedov, despite being unable to carve out any meaningful submission attempts during the fight.

Despite the close scorecards, Hughes applauded his rival as the Russian was confirmed the winner.

“They told me I wasn’t getting a post-fight interview, but I had to get one to thank my fans for travelling here,” Hughes said.

“I will be back, I promise I will be back.”