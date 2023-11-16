‘I was 21, she was 17, we eloped…’: Usman Peerzada shares surprising details of marriage

Veteran actor Usman Peerzada spilt rare details of his marriage with Samina Peerzada, almost five decades ago.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with a local magazine, the TV and cinema veteran revealed that he eloped with his now-wife, actor Samina Peerzada, when he was 21, while she was four years younger than him.

Speaking about his wife, he said, “We grew up together. She was very young, and so was I.”

The veteran continued, “Someone like me, who would lecture my friends against early marriages, I actually got married at 21. She was 17. And we eloped.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usmaan Peerzada (@usmaanpeeru)

When asked why they decided to elope and if there were problems from the family, he divulged, “There were none from my side but Samina’s mom – being a single mother – she wanted me to leave acting. Even though, I tried to convince her that ‘It is a very noble profession.’ But she wanted me to join the Merchant Navy, going by her personal experience of it being a stable job.”

Fast forward, Peerzada shared that it was his last day of shooting for a project and he was about to leave Karachi afterwards when Samina asked him to get married. “We went to a friend’s place who was living with his sister, explained the whole scenario to him and then solemnized our nikah there, with a chef and gardener being the witnesses,” he told the interviewer and added that they then went to her house with a box of sweets to break the news to her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usmaan Peerzada (@usmaanpeeru)

“She was furious initially. Then my mother came from Lahore the next day and sorted everything out with her. After a couple of weeks, we got married as per the rituals,” concluded the ‘Mein’ actor.

It is pertinent to mention here that the veteran couple of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Usman and Samina Peerzada got married in 1975. They share two daughters, Anum and Amal.

Watch: Sajid Hasan and Shakila Chapra’s unique love story