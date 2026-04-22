Usman stars as Kingsmen stun Sultans

Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan smashed a record-setting fourth century to power Hyderabad Kingsmen to a stunning four-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in a high-scoring Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 encounter at National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 214 in this Pakistan Super League 2025 clash, Hyderabad Kingsmen reached 214/6 with three balls to spare, led by Usman Khan’s explosive 101 off 47 deliveries.

The Kingsmen made a shaky start, losing Maaz Sadaqat early before slipping to 48/3 after quick dismissals of Saim Ayub and Kusal Perera.

Usman then turned the match on its head, forging a match-defining 123-run partnership with captain Marnus Labuschagne. The skipper contributed a composed 61 off 41 balls, while Usman dominated with an innings featuring 10 sixes and five fours.

Although Peter Siddle struck twice in the 18th over to remove Glenn Maxwell and Usman, leaving Kingsmen needing 26 off 12 balls, Hassan Khan’s blistering 24 ensured the chase was completed in dramatic fashion.

Siddle and Ismail claimed three wickets each for Multan Sultans.

Earlier, Multan Sultans posted 213/7 after a dominant start from Steve Smith and Sahibzada Farhan.

The pair added 132 runs for the opening wicket, with Farhan scoring 66 off 43 balls before falling to Glenn Maxwell. Smith continued his onslaught, bringing up a superb 106 off 50 deliveries — his maiden PSL century — including 12 fours and six sixes.

Late wickets slowed the innings as the Kingsmen bowlers struck back, with Akif Javed leading the effort with 3/30, while Mohammad Ali, Maxwell, Hassan Khan and Hunain Shah picked up one wicket each.

Usman Khan headlines PSL 11 thriller

Usman Khan’s match-winning century stands out as one of the defining performances of PSL 11, guiding Hyderabad Kingsmen to one of the most memorable chases of the Pakistan Super League 2025 season.