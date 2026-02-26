USMNT M Weston McKennie to re-sign with Juventus

Weston McKennie’s busy year continues to take flight with ESPN reporting Wednesday that the United States men’s national team midfielder is close to a contract extension with his club Juventus.

With Juventus since 2021, including a short loan to Leeds United in 2023, McKennie’s contract was set to expire at the end of the current season in Italy’s Serie A. His new deal reportedly will go 2030.

McKennie has scored 15 goals in 161 appearances since 2021 for Juventus. In 62 games with the national team, since 2017, he has 11 goals.

Born in Washington, McKennie grew up in Texas but also spent time in Germany as his father was as an officer for the United States Air Force. McKennie came up in the FC Dallas system before a transfer to FC Schalke 04 in Germany.

McKennie is expected to play a pivotal role for the USNMT during the World Cup this summer, with all U.S. games set to be played on home soil.