USS Abraham Lincoln enters Middle East region, officials say

WASHINGTON: The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and supporting warships have arrived in the Middle East, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, expanding President Donald Trump’s capabilities to defend U.S. forces, or potentially take military action against Iran.

The US aircraft carrier and several guided-missile destroyers have crossed into the Middle East region, which comes under the U.S. military’s Central Command, the officials told Reuters.

Trump said on Thursday that the United States had an “armada” heading toward Iran, but hoped he would not have to use it.

The warships began deploying from the Asia-Pacific region earlier this month, as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated following a crackdown on protests across Iran.

Trump had repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iran continued to kill protesters, but the countrywide demonstrations have since abated. The president said he had been told that killings were subsiding and that he believes there is currently no plan for the executions of prisoners.

The U.S. military has, in the past, surged forces into the Middle East during heightened tensions, moves that were often defensive.

However, the U.S. military staged a major buildup last year ahead of its June strikes against Iran’s nuclear program.

In addition to the carrier and warships, the Pentagon is also moving fighter jets and air-defense systems to the Middle East.

Over the weekend, the U.S. military announced that it would carry out an exercise in the region “to demonstrate the ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower.”

A senior Iranian official said last week that Tehran would consider any attack as an “all-out-war against us.”

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that it will not let its airspace, territory or territorial waters be used for any hostile military actions against Iran.

The U.S. military’s Al Dhafra Air Base is located south of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, and has been a critical U.S. Air Force hub in support of key missions against the Islamic State and of reconnaissance deployments across the region.