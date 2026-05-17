USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier returns home after 326-day deployment

WASHINGTON: The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, dispatched to the Middle East ahead of the outbreak of war with Iran, returned home to the United States on Saturday after a 326-day deployment, the Pentagon said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was on hand in Norfolk, Virginia to welcome home the largest aircraft carrier in the world, the US military said on X.

It was the longest deployment for a US carrier strike group since the Vietnam War.

The Ford’s deployment saw it take part in US operations in the Caribbean, where Washington’s forces have carried out strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, interdicted sanctioned tankers and seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

It was then dispatched to the Middle East to participate in combat operations against Iran.

The carrier’s long deployment included a fire in a laundry room on March 12, which injured two sailors and caused major damage to some 100 beds, according to the US military.

The carrier also reportedly suffered significant problems with its toilet system while at sea.