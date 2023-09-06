27.9 C
Utility Store accused of selling expired, substandard ghee

SHIKARPUR: An outlet of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in Shikarpur city of Sindh has been accused of selling expired and substandard ghee, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a citizen – named Ali Baig – has moved Session Court against alleged sale of expired and substandard ghee in a utility store outlet in Shikarpur.

In his petition, the citizen claimed that a report, published by Pakistan Accounts Committee, proved that substandard ghee was purchased by the outlet.

“Consumption of such substandard commodity will increase heart diseases”, the petitioner added.

Meanwhile, the sessions court has fixed the petition for hearing on September 9 and sought a report from Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

