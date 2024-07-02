Utility Stores clear the air on PM relief package

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has cleared the air on the PM relief package – subsidies on five basic kitchen items, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Utility Stores Corporation spokesperson in his statement said a summary has been forwarded to the government for PM relief package.

The spokesperson also rejected the rumors of price hike at the Utility Stores and added that the package is continuing as routine for the public and the beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program.

The clarification of the Utility Stores Corporation has ended speculations about ending of the PM relief package.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of Rs 65 billion were allocated for the PM’s and Ramadan packages in the budget out of which Rs 10 billion were allocated for the PM’s Ramadan Relief Package, and remaining Rs 55 billion for the PM’s Relief Package.

Additionally, Rs 35 billion were allocated under the PM’s package for the ongoing financial year.