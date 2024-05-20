Utility Stores Corporation ‘procures’ 10,000 metric tonnes sugar

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has procured 10,000 metric tonnes of sugar at Rs141.20/kg, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said the Utility Stores Corporation procured the 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar from the tender of 45,000 metric tonnes issued.

The sources said after adding the expenses the sugar will cost Rs156 to USC.

The price of per kg sugar is fixed at Rs109 for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) consumers, while the same is being sold at Rs155 per kg to the general public.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan convened significant meetings with representatives from the Sugar Mills Association and Ethanol Manufacturer Association separately to address pressing concerns affecting their industries.

The meetings, held in the Ministry of Commerce, aimed to foster dialogue and find feasible solutions to the challenges faced by these sectors. The associations appreciated the act of calling stakeholders before making any major decisions.

During the discussions, Minister Jam Kamal assured the industrialists of his commitment to advocate for their interests and address their concerns to support the local industry while simultaneously enhancing export volume to increase foreign reserves.