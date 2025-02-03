Utility Stores Corporation ‘records’ 17% increase in monthly sales

Despite the absence of government subsidies, Utility Stores Corporation has recorded a steady increase in monthly sales across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, sales in January witnessed a 17% rise compared to December.

In January 2025, total sales at utility stores amounted to Rs1.80 billion, up from Rs1.53 billion recorded in December.

The sources further say Peshawar Zone led with the highest sales of Rs359 million, followed by Faisalabad Zone at Rs348 million and Islamabad Zone at Rs279 million.

Other notable figures include Lahore Zone with Rs244 million, Abbottabad Zone at Rs213 million, and Multan Zone at Rs178 million in sales for January 2025.

Meanwhile, sales in Karachi Zone stood at Rs87 million, Sukkur Zone, Rs58 million, while Quetta Zone recorded the lowest sales at Rs33 million.

Read more: Govt ‘forms’ body to halt operations of Utility Stores Corporation

On January 22, it emerged that the federal cabinet decided to shut down the operations of the Utility Stores Corporation across Pakistan and has formed a committee to oversee the process.

As per details shared by sources, seven-member committee is led by the federal minister for Industry and Production.

The committee includes the minister of state for Finance and Revenue, the minister of State for Information Technology, the Federal Secretary of Finance, and the Secretary of Industry and Production.

The committee is tasked with assessing how to integrate the corporation’s employees into a surplus pool and reviewing the possibility of merging them into positions within other government entities, the sources said.

Furthermore, a coordination strategy with BISP will be developed to ensure the timely delivery of Ramadan packages.