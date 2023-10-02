Utility Stores employees’ to ‘get’ raise in wages

ISLAMABAD: The employees of Utility Stores Corporation working on daily wages, are likely to get pay raise amid increasing inflation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said the daily wage employees will get a raise up to Rs531 per day, according to their qualifications. Rs266 per day increase is proposed for the employees with qualification of matric or under matric, the sources said.

Rs287 daily increment in the wages of the Utility Stores Corporation employees having FA, FSC and drivers is proposed.

Employees holding B.A B.Sc, M.A degree will likely get a raise of Rs308 in their daily wages.

Furthermore, employees having MBA, MPA M.Com, M.Sc, M.phil and other employees will get daily raise of Rs399 and Rs531 respectively in their wages.

The approval of the increment will be taken from the board of the Utility Stores Corporation, the sources said.