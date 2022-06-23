Utility stores raise prices of food items

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation on Thursday announced to further increase the prices of pulses and other food items across all utility stores of the country, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the price of ‘Dal Chana’ has been increased by Rs28 to Rs190, while price of ‘Daal Masoor’ has been jacked up by Rs55 to Rs270 per kilo.

Similarly, prices of ‘White Chana’ increased by Rs87 per kilogram to Rs 300 per kg, as per the notification.

The recent increase in prices of food items comes after government hiked fuel prices for the second time in one week.

Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Wednesday reached a deal for the release of a US$1 billion tranche after the latter gave its nod to the budgetary adjustments for fiscal year 2022-23.

According to officials of the finance ministry, the Fund has agreed to the budgetary estimates set for the next fiscal year and the economic policies of the country.

“The IMF will soon release a handout confirming the staff level agreement between the two sides,” they said.

