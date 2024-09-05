Utility Stores slashes rates of 800 items

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation has announced a reduction in the rates of over 800 essential items, including ghee, cooking oil, tea, and other household products, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Utility Stores spokesperson said that the price cut ranges from 8 to 60 rupees per item, depending on the product.

The reduction in prices applies to various brands, including ghee, cooking oil, tea, surf, noodles, ketchup, tetra pack milk, dry milk, spices, pickles, soap, toothpaste, and other items.

The Utility Stores Corporation has issued a notification regarding the price reduction, which will take effect from today.

The corporation’s spokesperson said that the subsidy under the Benazir Income Support Program is currently suspended but will be restored soon under a new mechanism.

Consumers can purchase essential items from stores without any hassle or conditions. The spokesperson added that efforts are being made to reduce the prices of other items as well.

Earlier, the federal government decided to shut down utility stores across Pakistan due to financial constraints, Industry and Production Ministry Secretary Saif Anjum told senate committee.

Saif Anjum briefed the Senate Standing Committee on the decision and presented proposals to the panel toshut down utility stores. The proposals, prepared by the rightsizing Committee, include shutting down stores and other entities to reduce expenses.