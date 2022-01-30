UTP in Dua Mangi abduction case likely ‘fled to Kacha area’

KARACHI: An undertrial prisoner in Dua Mangi abduction case has likely fled to Kacha areas in interior Sindh after escaping from police custody in Karachi while returning from the case hearing, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the investigation process, the suspect has fled to Kacha area and the police are trying to locate him through geo-fencing. “We are after him and trying all-out efforts to nab him,” they said.

On the way back to prison from the trial court on Thursday, the police personnel took Zohaib Qureshi to a shopping centre where he gave the officers the slip and escaped.

Head constable Naveed and constable Zaffar who were responsible for escorting the suspect back to prison have been taken into custody following the chief minister’s notice.

Read More: ATC indicts accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping case

CM Murad directed the SSP court police to suspend both the cops with an FIR to be registered against them. He sought a compliance report in this regard.

It is noteworthy that Qureshi, the prime suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case, has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in another criminal case.

Comments