Uzair Baloch acquitted in another case over lack of evidence

KARACHI: A district and session court has acquitted Uzair Baloch in another in case related to a police encounter., ARY News reported.

As per details, the Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and alias Ghaffar aka Mama were acquitted by the local court in a case registered against Uzair Baloch and others at the Steel Town police station.

According to the prosecution, there was an exchange of fire between the police and the accused, resulting in the death of some accused, including Rahman dacoit. Uzair Baloch and others managed to escape.

In January 2021, the prime suspect was arrested in this case. However, due to a lack of evidence and contradictions in the statements of the prosecution’s witnesses, the court has now acquitted him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair has been acquitted in the 35th case after the prosecution failed to establish the charges.

On March 1, an ATC Uzair Baloch and other suspects in a case pertaining to an attack on policemen to kill them during the Lyari operation.

The ATC pronounced the verdict to acquit Uzair after the prosecution failed to establish the charges against him and three others. The other acquitted suspects included Muhammad Salam alias Mullah Nisar, Zakir alias Dada and Ghulam Muhammad.

Baloch, Muhammad Salam alias Mulla Nisar, and Zakir alias Dada were imprisoned in the case while Ghulam Muhammad obtained bail. The ATC ordered the jail authorities to release the accused persons if they are not arrested in any other case.