Uzair Baloch acquitted in another case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and co-accused Zakir Dada due to lack of evidence, ARY News reported.

Uzair Baloch and co-accused Zakir dada were accused of attacking the policemen with the intention to kill during an operation against criminals in Lyari.

As per the details, the prosecution failed to provide evidence against Baloch which led the court to decide on his acquittal.

Last month, Uzair Baloch got bail in two more cases over “lack of evidence” against him.

According to details, Uzair Baloch – the chief of proscribed Peoples Aman Committee (PAC) – was exonerated of the charges of attempting to commit murder and planting explosive materials.

During the hearing today, Baloch’s lawyer Abid Zaman claimed that the allegations levelled against his client were based on ‘lies’. He noted that the cases were registered at Kharadar Police Station and Napier Police Station.

“There was no evidence to corroborate the charges against his client,” the lawyer said, adding that nor had the prosecution had any eyewitness in the court to testify or identify the accused. Hence, he pleaded with the court to acquit Baloch for lack of evidence.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC ruled that it had failed to find any concrete evidence that linked Baloch with the charges and thus acquitted him in two more cases. His co-accused Shahid, also known as MC has also been acquitted by the court.

