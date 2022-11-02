Uzair Baloch arrested in another case of Lyari gang war

KARACHI: Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch has been arrested in another case of keeping explosives, police encounter and attempt to murder, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The case was registered in year 2012 in Kalakot police station. Only accused arrested in the case, Ghaffar alias Mama, was acquitted in 2015.

Uzair Baloch and other accused were declared absconders in the case and the case file was closed.

During hearing today in the anti-terrorism court, the lawyers were provided copies of the case.

The court adjourned case hearing until November 14, in which frames will be charged against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch has been acquitted by courts in 35 cases registered against him at various police stations of the city.

Uzair, is the main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi in previous decade. He was facing over 70 cases of crimes and acquitted in 35 of them by courts, mostly owing to the failure of the prosecution to bring effective evidence against him.

