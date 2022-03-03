Uzbek President presented guard of honour at Prime Minister House

ISLAMABAD: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived at Prime Minister House where he received a guard of honour presented by smartly turned-out personnel of the armed forces, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at PM House, PM Imran Khan welcomed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He later planted a sapling at PM House.

President Mirziyoyev and PM Khan held a one-on-one meeting today in which they discussed bilateral ties and regional matters.

Earlier, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reached Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Thursday where he was welcomed by the premier.

This is the first visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan since assuming office in 2016, according to Foreign Office.

The Uzbek president was presented with bouquets of flowers by children besides being given a gun salute. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the foreign minister, members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, businessmen and media persons.

The state visit of President Mirziyoyev would mark the historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence domains.

They will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs will be signed.

The prime minister will also host a state banquet for the Uzbek president who would have a separate meeting with President Arif Alvi.

The two sides would focus on enhancing political and strategic linkages; fast-tracking trade, transit, and economic ties; enhancing connectivity; and promoting educational and cultural collaboration.

PM Khan had paid a two-day visit to Tashkent at the invitation of the Uzbek President on July 15, 2021.

