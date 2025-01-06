Uzbekistan to start direct flights to Karachi

KARACHI: Uzbekistan has announced its plans to introduce a new direct flight operation between Uzbekistan and Karachi in 2025.

During his official visit to Karachi, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev addressed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and members of the business community in Sindh’s metropolis.

He said that the Uzbekistan government plans to start direct flights from the country to Karachi, describing it a significant step to foster closer ties between the two nations.

He also highlighted the historic and brotherly relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, underpinned by shared cultural and religious affinities.

“Our two nations are closer than ever, thanks to the realization of the long-awaited vision of regional connectivity,” the ambassador said, emphasising the ongoing efforts to enhance economic cooperation and strategic collaboration.

Uzbekistan soft visa for Pakistanis

Ambassador Tukhtaev said that Uzbekistan implemented a soft visa regime for Pakistani citizens in September 2023, facilitating business and tourist travel. This initiative, coupled with the recently launched direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore, underscores Uzbekistan’s commitment to fostering people-to-people connections and promoting mutual understanding.

Highlighting the trade potential, the ambassador noted that mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan has tripled over the past five years, rising from $122 million in 2019 to $387 million in 2023. He stressed the untapped opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather and tannery, food processing, and agribusiness.

Ambassador Tukhtaev also commended the success of the “Made in Pakistan” single-country exhibition held in Tashkent last June, which provided an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs from both nations to forge new trade and investment agreements. Building on this momentum, he announced plans for a “Made in Uzbekistan” industrial exhibition in Karachi later this year, expressing confidence that it would further strengthen economic ties.