Uzbekistan’s Deputy PM for Trade arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister (PM) for Trade and Investment Dr Jamshid Khodjaev on Monday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

According to a statement, the visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries.

During the visit, the Uzbekistan Deputy PM will meet senior government officials to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in a range of sectors, including trade and investment.

He will also lead a delegation of Uzbekistan’s business leaders for meetings with their Pakistani counterparts to explore new opportunities for investment and collaboration.

“Pakistan and Uzbekistan have enjoyed close economic ties for many years. The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan has grown substantially in the last three years, from $ 27 million in 2019-20 to $ 126 million in 2022-23. However, this is much below the full potential of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” the press release added.

The visit of Dr Khodjaev was expected to provide further impetus to bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, it added.

“The two countries have a number of complementary strengths and opportunities, and there is significant potential for increased cooperation in a range of sectors,” the press release said.