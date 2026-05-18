Uzma Kardar severely injured during gym workout

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Uzma Kardar was severely injured during a workout session at a gym in Lahore.

In a video statement shared on social media, Uzma Kardar said she was struck on the forehead by a metal rod while exercising. She was later shifted to Services Hospital, where doctors treated her injuries and applied stitches to her head.

According to Kardar, she visits the Gymkhana daily for exercise and usually receives assistance from a trainer or female gym staff to adjust the workout machines.

She said she usually receives assistance from a trainer or female gym staff to adjust the exercise machines, but no staff member was present at the time of the incident.

Kardar explained that during weight training, she failed to properly adjust the pin of the machine. As she attempted to use the weights, the metal rod suddenly struck her forehead, causing severe bleeding.

She was initially taken to a private hospital, where doctors stopped the bleeding and provided first aid. Later, she was shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore, where stitches were applied to her head.

After receiving medical treatment, the PML-N lawmaker was discharged.