Uzma Tahir shares honest views about Danish Taimoor

Famous actress Uzma Tahir labelled actor Danish Taimoor “arrogant” during a recent interview.

Speaking on a podcast, Uzma Tahir remarked that while Taimoor is a talented actor, he possesses an inflated ego. “Danish Taimoor would be great, but he has a bit of an ‘I’ in him. You should exercise caution when you have worked with someone and are aware of their background,” she stated.

She continued, “I grew up with you and have seen your journey. You might say you are a hero and earn crores of rupees, but with all due respect, when you entered this field, you didn’t even have an FX [car]; you just came to do a show.”

Uzma Tahir contrasted his behavior with that of model and actress Sadaf Kanwal, noting, “Sadaf Kanwal gets along very well with me. She is a star, yet she respects me. A person should remember their past, which he seems to have forgotten. It is good that you are a very good actor, and your wife Ayeza is also excellent, but you should speak gently to those who have worked with you.”

Uzma Tahir concluded by praising Kanwal’s humility, stating that despite being a successful, married, and settled model, she still shows respect and maintains a professional relationship with her.