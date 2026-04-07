Sindh launches pre-monsoon vaccination program 2026-27

The Sindh government has launched a province-wide vaccination campaign aimed at protecting livestock from seasonal diseases ahead of the monsoon season.

The initiative, titled the Pre-Monsoon Vaccination Program 2026–27, was inaugurated on Monday at the Government Veterinary Hospital in Landhi by Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the vaccination campaign reflects the principle that prevention is better than cure, adding that its scope has been expanded to cover the entire province. He said veterinary facilities across Sindh are fully prepared, with sufficient vaccine supplies and necessary arrangements already in place.

Karachi has the honor of having one of the largest cattle markets in the world, Malkani noted and urged the livestock owners to take full advantage of this campaign so that their animals can be protected from diseases.

When the livestock is healthy, it will bring prosperity not only to the owners’ homes but also to the entire Sindh, he emphasized stating that the Sindh government was striving for the best results despite limited resources and all available resources being utilized for the economic upliftment of the livestock community and animal health.

The minister assured the traders and farmers that he is aware of their problems and a sustainable solution will be found soon taking all the stakeholders on board.