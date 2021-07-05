Covid test, vaccination facilities established at Karachi cattle market

KARACHI: Amid fears of virus spread, the Sindh government has established Covid vaccination and test facilities at the cattle market in Karachi in order to facilitate traders and the public coming to the place for sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the vaccination and test facilities were established by the Sindh health department at the cattle market and will become operational from July 06.

The facility will be available round the clock from June 06 and a single-dose Cansino vaccine will also be administered.

“The traders and citizens should bring their CNICs at the cattle markets to get vaccinated,” SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said adding that those receiving the second dose should have to inform the staff two days prior to getting the jab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also issued guidelines for cattle markets, calling for their establishment outside the cities’ remits to avoid virus spread.

“A complete ban will remain in place on the sale of sacrificial animals within the premises of cities,” it said. “The staffers and the traders at the cattle market should be vaccinated.”

Furthermore, the National Ministry of Health has also issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Adha besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

“Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask,” the ministry said adding that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

Those selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at the market should be vaccinated, it said.