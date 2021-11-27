Vaccination ‘even more urgent’ with new Covid variant, Umar stresses

ISLAMABAD: Federal planning minister Asad Umar announced Saturday the NCOC decision to place the ban on seven countries amid fears of new Covid variant Omicron spreading more speedily than ever, and he stresses the urgency to vaccinate against the virus for everyone above 12 years of age, ARY News reported.

The emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older, Asad Umar said in a tweet from his official handle.

Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued restrict travel from 6 south african countries and Hong Kong. The emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older.

Taking to Twitter following the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decision to put back in place the travel restrictions, the federal minister stressed how the new variant is causing ripples of worry globally.

“Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued to restrict travel from 6 south African countries and Hong Kong.”

Pakistan imposes travel ban from seven countries amid Omicron variant

Earlier today, the NCOC imposed a travel ban on seven countries after the emergence of a new COVID variant, Omicron.

Due to threat of new Variant, following countries have also been included in Cat C and complete ban has been imposed on direct / indirect inbound travel from these countries with immediate effect: South Africa, Hong Kong,Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana

The NCOC said: Due to threat of new the variant, the complete ban has been imposed on direct / indirect inbound travel from these countries with immediate effect: South Africa, Hong Kong,Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana.

