Vaccination resumes at Karachi Expo Centre after strike

KARACHI: The vaccination process has resumed at the Karachi Expo Centre after a brief strike of health workers on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the health workers observed strike and sit-in in favour of their demands and blocked the way of entering the mega vaccination centre.

The station head officer (SHO) Aziz Bhatti police station along with lady policemen reached the spot after being summoned by the Expo centre administration.

Meanwhile, the district health officer (DHO) Karachi East along with his staff and computer system has reached the mega centre.

After a brief strike, the process of vaccination of the masses against the COVID-19 has resumed.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has reported a drop in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases during a single day.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 6,357 fresh cases of pandemic infections as compared to yesterday’s 7,195.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,595 samples were tested, out of which 6,357 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.81 per cent.

