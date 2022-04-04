Vaccine against lumpy skin disease in animals reaches Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 11,000 doses of vaccine against lumpy skin disease in animals has reached Karachi from Turkey and has been handed over to provincial livestock authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

The livestock officials said that the vaccine would be administered to animals in order to secure them from the infectious disease. “As many as 32,000 animals suffered from lumpy skin disease in the province while 322 have died of it,” they said.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has previously approved import of lumpy skin disease (LSD) vaccine.

The registration board of DRAP granted approval for import of the vaccine for an infectious disease among cattle in its session.

The regulatory authority granted import permit to two companies of Karachi and Punjab, DRAP officials said. DRAP has allowed the companies to import the vaccine for the animal disease from Turkey and Jordan, officials said.

Moreover, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has also announced to prepare a vaccine to prevent lumpy skin disease in cattle.

According to details, the DUHS will prepare a vaccine against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in collaboration with Sindh Livestock Department.

The disease in animals has hurt milk and meat suppliers especially in Karachi as their prices saw a unprecedented decline in a short span.

