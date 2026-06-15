Super over loss to Sri Lanka A causes on-field argument with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The opener, 15, became involved with fielders after being dismissed on the final ball.

The India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated on-field altercation with Sri Lanka A players after a dramatic Super Over loss in the One-Day Tri-Nation Series clash at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday, June 15, 2026.

What Triggered the Confrontation

Chasing 19 to win in the Super Over, India A needed 8 runs off the final ball. Sri Lanka A pacer Kugathas Mathulan bowled a yorker that Sooryavanshi missed, sealing a 9-run win for Sri Lanka A. As the hosts celebrated, Sooryavanshi appeared upset and exchanged words with fielder Vishen Halambage before shoving him.

Teammate Suryansh Shedge pulled the 15-year-old away, but the verbal exchange continued briefly before both teams completed handshakes. Videos showed the entire Sri Lankan team stepping in to separate the players.

How the Match Unfolded

The game ended in a tie after both sides scored 265 in 50 overs. India A posted 265 in 49.2 overs, led by Suryansh Shedge’s 72 off 66 and Vipraj Nigam’s 51 off 49. Sri Lanka A matched the total, powered by Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 93 off 113.

In the Super Over, Sri Lanka A made 18, setting India A a target of 19. Under fading light, India A managed only 9. The final ball was called a no-ball, leading to protests from captain Tilak Varma before play resumed.

Sooryavanshi had earlier fallen for 21 off 14 balls, hitting a six and three fours before being caught at point attempting a lofted drive.

Context: India A’s Tri-Series Run

This was India A’s second loss in three games, following a 4-run DLS defeat to Afghanistan A. The team, led by Tilak Varma, opened with a win over Sri Lanka A in a low-scoring thriller.

The incident comes weeks after Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson received a BCCI warning for an aggressive send-off to Sooryavanshi in the IPL, highlighting scrutiny around the 15-year-old’s on-field interactions.

Reactions and Fallout

Fire services spokesperson Lt. Col. Fabio Contreiras said it was “unclear exactly how the accident unfolded” regarding the match situation, but confirmed tensions ran high. No disciplinary action has been announced yet.

Sooryavanshi, who rose to fame with a breakthrough IPL season, was recently named in India’s T20I squad for the Ireland and England tour in June-July 2026.