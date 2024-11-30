IPL’s youngest player Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails to impress against Pakistan

DUBAI: Much-hyped Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi has failed to impress against Pakistan as he was dismissed after scoring just 1 run in the U19 Asia Cup.

Suryavanshi, who was recently bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 1.1 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), failed to make an impact on his One-Day debut for India Under-19 against Pakistan.

In an exciting match at the Dubai Stadium, Pakistan triumphed over their old rival India by 44 runs in the group stage opening game of the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

Things didn’t go well for the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as he departed after scoring just one run.

Suryavanshi’s dismissal sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans criticizing him for not living up to the hype surrounding his IPL purchase. However, others defended the young cricketer, saying he needs time to prove himself.

It is pertinent to mention that Suryavanshi showed outstanding performance, scoring the fastest ton for India’s U19 team against Australia.

