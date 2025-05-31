Desperate Housewives actress Valerie Mahaffey passes away

Valerie Mahaffey, the Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in Northern Exposure, Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon, has sadly died at the age of 71.

Her representative confirmed on Friday, 30 May, that Valerie Mahaffey passed away after a battle with cancer.

According to THR, Valerie Mahaffey enjoyed a long and successful career on television, with many fans remembering her as Alma Hodge in Desperate Housewives.

She played the ex-wife of Kyle MacLachlan’s character in the hit drama. Her performance in the show made a lasting impression, and she appeared in several important episodes.

She also played the recurring role of Ms MacElroy, a teacher in Young Sheldon, and had memorable appearances in Dead to Me and Glee.

One of Valerie Mahaffey’s most celebrated roles was Eve in Northern Exposure, which earned her an Emmy Award in 1992. That performance is still considered one of her finest.

Valerie Mahaffey also appeared in the 2021 film French Exit, where she starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer. In the dark comedy, she played Madame Reynard, a kind and quirky woman who becomes a surprising friend to Pfeiffer’s character and her son after they move to Paris.

Speaking about that time in her life, Mahaffey reflected on how the film and surviving COVID made her look inward and focus on being true to herself.

Valerie Mahaffey leaves behind her husband, actor Joseph Kell, and their daughter, Alice. In a touching tribute, Kell said, “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses.”

Over the years, Valerie Mahaffey made a lasting impact on fans, especially through shows like Desperate Housewives, where her character was both touching and complex. Her talent, warmth and honesty will be deeply missed.

