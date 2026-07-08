KARACHI: The federal government has decided to launch a large-scale HIV screening campaign in Karachi’s Pathan Colony following the detection of dozens of HIV cases among children linked to treatment at Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital.

According to sources, the Sindh AIDS Control Programme will conduct HIV screening at both Valika Hospital and Pathan Colony. The federal government will assist the Sindh government by providing 50,000 HIV testing kits for the screening campaign.

The testing kits will be handed over to the Sindh AIDS Control Programme, which will carry out HIV tests on suspected patients visiting Valika Hospital as well as residents of Pathan Colony.

Sources said individuals who test positive for HIV will be registered, while those diagnosed with the virus will receive free treatment and medication under the government’s HIV control programme.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has confirmed that at least 78 children were infected with HIV at Valika Hospital, a Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) facility operating under the Sindh Labour Department in Karachi’s SITE area.

According to the reports, more than 100 children from the Pathan Colony have tested positive for HIV over the past nine months, raising serious concerns about infection control and healthcare practices.

Reuse of syringes root cause of Valika Hospital HIV cases: report

The affected children are currently receiving treatment at Valika Hospital. Residents claim that at least nine children from the area have died over the past year after contracting HIV.

According to an inquiry report obtained by ARY News, the outbreak was caused by the repeated use of disposable syringes on multiple patients.

The report states that a 10cc syringe was repeatedly used on different newborns at the hospital, leading to the spread of HIV among children receiving treatment. An investigation into the incident is underway, sources added.