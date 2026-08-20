Van Dijk urges Liverpool to make amends for 'unacceptable' season

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has challenged his side to make amends for their “unacceptable” performances last season.

The Reds finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy in a dismal campaign that ended in Arne Slot’s sacking.

Just 12 months after winning the English title, Liverpool were beaten in 19 of their 56 matches in all competitions and 12 of their 38 league games — only one fewer than they had lost in the previous three seasons combined.

They failed to get past the Champions League and FA Cup quarter-finals and bowed out of the League Cup in the fourth round.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Slot’s relationship with Mohamed Salah disintegrated, with the Egypt forward claiming he had been made a scapegoat for Liverpool’s troubles.

Now Dutch defender Van Dijk wants his team-mates to erase the bitter taste of last season with a far more successful run this term.

“Last year was unacceptable. This year we have an opportunity to turn that around,” Van Dijk said.

“We all know how tough that will be but if you’re not up for the challenge, then you’re not at the right place.

“What I feel at the moment is everyone is up for the challenge. Let’s see how we go about it.

“I’m really looking forward to this season and I don’t think we have a point to prove to anyone.

“We have to show how much we care, how much we want to fight for this badge and also realise how privileged we are to be playing for Liverpool.”

Former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been hired to restore the high intensity football which disappeared under Slot.

Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson have all departed Anfield since the end of last season, with Curtis Jones set to join Inter Milan.

Spain winger Victor Munoz and Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet have arrived on permanent deals, while Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo was brought in on loan.

After Iraola said during pre-season that the players were only fit enough to run for 30 minutes of a match, Van Dijk admitted Liverpool must find a way to avoid the rash of injuries that plagued them last season.

Van Dijk hopes Iraola can get Liverpool playing with more verve and purpose than they managed in Slot’s ill-fated second campaign.

“If you look at Bournemouth last year, I think they were pretty exciting. I would say if we keep working, keep believing, keep showing our quality then we can be very excited,” Van Dijk said.

“We need everyone to be fit. We need a squad which is able to compete on all four fronts and that’s the only way to try to be successful.

“Let’s see what the last couple of weeks of the transfer window will bring and then let’s go for it.”