Two die as van ploughs into motorcycle after dacoits firing in Lahore

LAHORE: Two siblings have lost their lives after being hit by an ‘out-of-control’ van that spun out of the driver’s control following the firing of dacoits in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

The horrible incident took place at Bedian Road of Punjab capital Lahore. A gang of dacoits opened fire on a passenger van at Bedian Road, injuring three people including the driver.

The driver lost control over the van and ploughed into two siblings riding on a motorcycle. The brother and sister have lost their lives after being hit by the out-of-control passenger van.

Police said that the wounded persons recorded their statements for being followed by dacoits. The injured persons due to the firing of dacoits included Abid, Waleed and Usman.

Dacoits have managed to flee from the scene.

The deceased siblings were identified as Shahid and his sister Shama whose bodies have been shifted to the cold centre by the rescue officials.

Police told the media that the incident is being investigated in all aspects.

Comments