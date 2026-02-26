Vance says Trump still prefers diplomatic solution with Iran
- By Reuters -
- Feb 26, 2026
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump still preferred a diplomatic solution with Iran and that he hoped Iranians took that seriously in their negotiations on Thursday.
- Vance told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” program that Trump has been clear Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.
- The U.S. vice president said Trump wants to achieve that goal diplomatically, but has other tools at his disposal.
- The U.S. and Iranian delegations will hold a third round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program in Geneva on Thursday.
- Vance said he hoped the Iranians took Trump’s preference seriously in negotiations on Thursday.
- Vance declined to say whether the U.S. would want to see Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down.
- “We’re sitting down having another round of diplomatic talks with the Iranians trying to reach a reasonable settlement,” Vance said.