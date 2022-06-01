Vandalism during long march: Court grants bail to Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad granted bail to former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed in two separate cases registered in connection with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

According to details, the sessions court judge has granted bail to Sheikh Rasheed in cases registered after the PTI’s Azadi March to Islamabad.

Judge Arsahd Mehmood granted bail to former interior minister in two cases against two surety bonds of Rs5,000. The court also summoned the police on June 13 along with the relevant record.

Talking to journalists outside the sessions court, Sheikh Rasheed said that the incumbent government filed false FIRs against him, calling the present regime and interior minister ‘liars’.

Earlier, a Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted pre-arrest bail to Sheikh Rasheed in a case till May 18. The court, while granting bail, had also issued notices to all the parties for dismissal of the cases.

Comments