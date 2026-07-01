Former Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is officially engaged to girlfriend Jordan Meyers, just weeks after the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

Kennedy, 34, shared the happy news on Instagram on June 30, revealing that he proposed to Meyers, 23, during a romantic getaway at the iconic Villa d’Este on Italy’s Lake Como.

“We’re engaged!! I love you, adventures with you forever and ever. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the world,” Kennedy wrote alongside a series of photos from the proposal, including a Polaroid capturing the moment he got down on one knee.

Jordan Meyers also celebrated the milestone on social media, posting additional photos from the lakeside proposal and offering a closer look at her toi et moi engagement ring, featuring a pear-cut diamond paired with a radiant-cut diamond.

“Forever with my best friend,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the laughter, smiles, and love you give me. I feel so blessed to fall asleep and wake up next to you every single day. I can’t wait to do that forever.”

The engagement comes less than a month after the couple publicly confirmed both their relationship and that they are expecting their first child together. In June, Kennedy revealed that he and Meyers had intentionally kept their romance private while building their relationship before sharing the news with fans.