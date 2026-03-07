Vaneeza Sattar speaks up on viral Shoaib Malik marriage rumour

Showbiz star Vaneeza Sattar has strongly responded to allegations that she is married to former cricketer Shoaib Malik, declaring all such reports to be unfounded.

The leading Pakistani actress recently appeared on ARY Digital’s “Shaan-e-Suhoor,” where she told host Nida Yasir that she initially believed the news circulating on Instagram to be a prank. The actress explained that social media pages had previously linked Shoaib Malik to another woman, but they began using her name once they discovered that the other individual was already married.

The situation became more serious, Vaneeza noted, “because those social media pages began using my images in addition to my name.” The actress lamented the fact that people manipulate others’ lives on social media simply to garner views and clicks, while the subjects of these rumors are forced to pay the price.

“You are making these posts for fun, but this is affecting my personal life and my family,” she stated. Vaneeza shared that she was deeply disturbed by constant calls from her mother, aunts, and brothers, all of whom were questioning her about the alleged marriage.

Vaneeza clarified that she has no connection to Shoaib Malik whatsoever. She expressed shock at the rumors, noting that she has never even met him in person or exchanged greetings with him.

The actress has urged followers and social media users to stop disseminating unverified rumors, warning that such misinformation can cause lasting damage to a person’s reputation and family harmony.