Vanessa Hudgens gets honest about hair loss after second baby

Vanessa Hudgens is getting candid about the realities of postpartum life!

The 37-year-old actor shared a personal update with fans just four months after welcoming her second child. Taking to her Instagram Stories on March 30, Vanessa Hudgens revealed she is experiencing postpartum hair loss, a common condition many new mothers face.

In one post, Hudgens showed her hand holding several strands of hair, writing, “And so it begins.”

She followed up with a lighthearted selfie, adding, “Having a great hair day even with my hair loss lol.”

According to medical experts, postpartum hair loss is a temporary condition caused by hormonal shifts after pregnancy. It typically begins a few months after childbirth and can last for several months before normal hair growth resumes.

Vanessa Hudgens welcomed her second baby with husband Cole Tucker in November 2025. She shared the joyous news with fans in an emotional Instagram post. “Well… I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is,” she wrote at the time, praising mothers and the strength of the human body.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first baby in July 2024.