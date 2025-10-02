Vanessa Hudgens mentions Zac Efron in rare interview

The globally known actress Vanessa Hudgens has made rare remarks about developing feelings for her former co-star Zac Efron during the filming of “High School Musical.”

However, in the adored 2006 Disney Channel movie, the 36-year-old performed the role of Gabriella Montez with Zac, who was Troy.

Intrigued to familiarize with the unknown, the couples additionally ended up dating from 2005 to 2010.

“Of course I was a child and paired with this boy, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s so cute,’” she admitted while speaking on Bart Johnson’s Get Your Head In the Game podcast.

In fact, talking about their chemistry, she confessed that it was so real.

In addition, Hudgens further disclosed that during the film recording of the original film’s opening karaoke scene, the glimpses were indeed based on reality.

The actress also shed light on her past regarding her character, saying that as he was a perfect match for her character, she did desire to look like something that makes a difference.

“It’s so funny looking back; I was so innocent, but I was also playing so innocent, so it was like the hat on the hat. Like, wow, she’s really pure,” she detailed.

Furthermore, for further information, she used to date Austin Butler till their breakupin 2019 after her separation from Zac. Meanwhile, Hudgens tied the knot with Cole Tucker in 2023.

Earlier this year, former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child together.

Congratulations are in order for actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens, and her husband, Baseball player Cole Tucker, who are all set to welcome their baby no. 2 soon, the couple broke the news in an Instagram post over the weekend.