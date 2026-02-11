Vanessa Hudgens mourns death of beloved Darla

Vanessa Hudgens mourned over the death of her beloved dog, Darla.

On Tuesday, in an Instagram post, the 37-year-old actress announced the sad news of her dog’s passing.

Vanessa penned down, “Anyone who knows me knew Darla. She went everywhere with me. Travelled the world. Was there for me every single step of the way”.

The Princess Switch actress further wrote, “She was the smartest little lady I’ve ever known. I couldn’t have asked for a better dog. I am beyond heart broken today”.

She continued, “putting her down was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but her little body was failing her, and it was her time”.

In the end, she added, “I already miss the pitter-patter of her little paws in the house. If you have your own fur baby, squeeze them extra for me. Rest in peace, my sweet girl”.

Darla was actually rescued by Vanessa‘s ex, Austin Butler‘s mother. The exes adopted the dog after the death of Austin‘s mom.