Vanessa Kirby welcomes first child with fiance Paul Rabil

Vanessa Kirby has welcomed her first child with her fiancé, former lacrosse player Paul Rabil.

Rabil announced the news on Instagram with a series of photos.“I’m learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time,” Rabil wrote in the Instagram post, reflecting on the significance of fatherhood.

“I’m really grateful for everyone’s health, that I get to wake up every day to Mum’s enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now,” he added.

The couple has not, however, disclosed the gender of the baby, which has caused a buzz on social media.

The pregnancy news had been shared by Kirby (37) during the promotion of her upcoming film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.Kirby was frequently seen in promotional interviews caressing her baby bump and discussing parenting.

Vanessa Kirby also mentioned developing a parenting mindset while working on the superhero film.

She said she “got really attached to them” after filming sequences with other babies for the movie.

Read More: Eden Movie Review: Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, and Vanessa Kirby Star in Ron Howard’s Intense Survival Drama

Earlier this year, Ron Howard’s Eden is a gripping survival thriller that dives into humanity’s darkest instincts, but despite a talented cast featuring Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, and Vanessa Kirby, it doesn’t quite live up to its promise.

The story races along like a high-stakes melodrama, leaning heavily on exaggerated characters, steamy encounters, and predictable twists instead of exploring deeper themes. Some storylines fizzle out abruptly, yet Jude Law and Sydney Sweeney deliver raw, authentic performances that capture the brutal reality of survival where civility crumbles under primal urges.

Set in 1929 and inspired by true events, Eden follows German philosopher Dr. Friedrich Ritter (Jude Law) and his devoted partner Dore Strauch (Vanessa Kirby) as they flee post-war Germany for the remote Galápagos Islands, seeking a pure, nature-driven life free from society’s corruption. Ritter, ever the eccentric, removes his teeth to live with steel dentures, while Dore, battling multiple sclerosis, pins her hopes on his intellectual brilliance to cure her.