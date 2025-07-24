Vanessa Kirby expresses desire to marry on-screen husband Pedro Pascal

British actor Vanessa Kirby says she would not mind marrying her on-screen husband from Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’, Pedro Pascal.

In a new promotional interview for their maiden Marvel project, Vanessa Kirby, who essays Sue Storm, wife of Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, in ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’, said she would be ‘first in line’ to marry the latter.

When asked to share her opinion on ‘The Last of Us’ actor as a ‘husband’, Kirby said, “I mean, who wouldn’t want to marry Pedro? I’m like first in the line, darling.”

As Pascal responded by saying, “I could give you a long list of people who wouldn’t want to marry me,” the ‘Crown’ actor added, “He was the best ever (as an on-screen husband).”

Kirby further pointed out that ‘no smoke without fire’, to which Pascal quipped, “Look at the two of us and decide who’s smoking.”

Notably, Kirby and Pascal co-star with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn to play Marvel’s superhero team in Matt Shakman’s directorial second reboot of the ‘Fantastic Four’ film series, titled ‘First Steps’. The movie is scheduled for global cinema rollout on Friday, July 25, to mark the launch of phase six of the MCU.