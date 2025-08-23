Vanessa Kirby opens up on villainous inspiration of her ‘Fantastic Four’ character

British actor Vanessa Kirby, aka Sue Storm/Invisible Woman of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, detailed Marvel’s villain inspiration behind her character.

In a run-up interview to the worldwide theatrical release of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, on July 25, actor Vanessa Kirby, who essays Sue Storm, the pregnant wife of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), in Marvel’s latest superhero film, explained how her character draws inspiration from alternate personas of the Invisible Woman, including the villainous Malice.

“Matt [Shakman – director] and I were really aware that there hasn’t really been a mother with a baby in these superhero archetypes women have been getting,” she said.

The ‘Crown’ actor added, “One of the things I love most from Sue’s history is when she becomes Malice, and all her dark stuff comes out. I was obsessed with that chapter of her life.”

“So I wanted to make sure that there were tones of Malice in there with her, that she wasn’t just the stereotype of a goody, sweet mother,” Kirby maintained.

Notably, Kirby co-stars with Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn in the second reboot of the ‘Fantastic Four’ film series, titled ‘First Steps’, which marked the beginning of the MCU phase six.